LeRoy trips Clinton in tenacious tussle 40-31

LeRoy edged Clinton 40-31 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 5, LeRoy faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Clinton took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 5 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
