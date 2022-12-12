 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

LeRoy squeezes past Lexington 35-34

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but LeRoy didn't mind, dispatching Lexington 35-34 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.

Last season, Lexington and LeRoy faced off on January 15, 2022 at LeRoy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Lexington faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and LeRoy took on Fisher on December 5 at LeRoy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News