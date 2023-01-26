LeRoy grinds out close victory over Downs Tri-Valley 59-58

LeRoy walked the high-wire before edging Downs Tri-Valley 59-58 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, LeRoy and Downs Tri-Valley faced off on January 27, 2022 at LeRoy High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Heyworth and LeRoy took on Eureka on January 16 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.
