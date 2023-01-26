 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeRoy grinds out close victory over Downs Tri-Valley 59-58

LeRoy walked the high-wire before edging Downs Tri-Valley 59-58 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.

Last season, LeRoy and Downs Tri-Valley faced off on January 27, 2022 at LeRoy High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Heyworth and LeRoy took on Eureka on January 16 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

