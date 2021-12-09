LeRoy denies Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's challenge 53-34

LeRoy charged Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and collected a 53-34 victory on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op and LeRoy took on Colfax Ridgeview on December 2 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. Click here for a recap
