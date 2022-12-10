Lansing T.F. South mows down Chicago Lindblom 65-42

Lansing T.F. South earned its community's accolades after a 65-42 win over Chicago Lindblom in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Lansing T.F. South faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Morgan Park on December 2 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For more, click here.
