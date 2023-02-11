Lake Forest Woodlands Academy handled Lycée Français de Chicago 44-21 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 30, Lycée Français de Chicago faced off against Evanston Beacon. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.