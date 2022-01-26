 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart pockets solid victory over Chicago U-High 42-35

Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart knocked off Chicago U-High 42-35 on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 15 , Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart squared up on Chicago Christ the King in a basketball game . For more, click here.

