Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart cancels check from Chicago Christ the King 48-33

Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart collected a 48-33 victory over Chicago Christ the King in Illinois girls basketball on January 15.
Recently on January 4 , Chicago Christ the King squared up on Skokie Ida Crown in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.