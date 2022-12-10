Lake Forest Woodlands Academy clips Chicago Francis W Parker in tight tilt 42-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lake Forest Woodlands Academy nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Francis W Parker 42-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 10.
Last season, Lake Forest Woodlands Academy and Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with January 14, 2022 at Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Francis W Parker faced off against Lycée Français de Chicago and Lake Forest Woodlands Academy took on Chicago Christ the King on December 3 at Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart. Click here for a recap
