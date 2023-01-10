Lake Forest L.F. Academy collects skin-tight win against Chicago Morgan Park Academy 53-44

Lake Forest L.F. Academy walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Morgan Park Academy 53-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Recently on December 30, Chicago Morgan Park Academy squared off with Chicago Kennedy in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.