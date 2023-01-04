La Grange Park Nazareth trips Lisle Benet in tenacious tussle 37-32

A tight-knit tilt turned in La Grange Park Nazareth's direction just enough to squeeze past Lisle Benet 37-32 on January 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
