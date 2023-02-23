La Grange Park Nazareth's river of points eventually washed away Chicago St. Ignatius in a 60-32 cavalcade on Feb. 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Payton. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.