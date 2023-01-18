La Grange Park Nazareth posts win at Chicago Marist's expense 51-32

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but La Grange Park Nazareth prevailed over Chicago Marist 51-32 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time La Grange Park Nazareth and Chicago Marist played in a 53-42 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Marist faced off against Orland Park Sandburg and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Lisle Benet on January 4 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For results, click here.
