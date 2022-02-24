La Grange Park Nazareth mows down Chicago De La Salle 66-32

La Grange Park Nazareth rolled past Chicago De La Salle for a comfortable 66-32 victory on February 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 18, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago De La Salle took on Burbank St Laurence on February 17 at Burbank St Laurence High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
La Grange Park Nazareth's shooting roared to a 36-19 lead over Chicago De La Salle at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.