La Grange Park Nazareth blitzes Morton in convincing fashion 54-24

La Grange Park Nazareth painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Morton's defense for a 54-24 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on March 4.
La Grange Park Nazareth's shooting darted to a 27-13 lead over Morton at halftime.
La Grange Park Nazareth's command showed as it carried a 41-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 24, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Morton took on Washington on February 24 at Morton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
