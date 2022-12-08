La Grange Lyons Township nets nifty victory over Chicago St. Ignatius 58-52

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but La Grange Lyons Township didn't mind, dispatching Chicago St. Ignatius 58-52 on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and La Grange Lyons Township took on Lisle Benet on November 30 at La Grange Lyons Township High School. Click here for a recap
