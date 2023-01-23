La Grange Lyons Township edges Chicago Mother Mcauley in tough test 55-46

The cardiac kids of La Grange Lyons Township unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Mother Mcauley 55-46 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 23.
Last season, La Grange Lyons Township and Chicago Mother Mcauley squared off with February 22, 2022 at La Grange Lyons Township High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Deerfield. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.