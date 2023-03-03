NORMAL — Lincoln High School junior Kloe Froebe had three points a mere eight seconds into Friday’s Class 3A State Tournament semifinal at CEFCU Arena.

While that pace was a bit unrealistic to maintain, finding something else Froebe could not do befuddled Deerfield all afternoon.

The Railsplitters’ unstoppable force, Froebe set a Girls State Tournament record for all classes with 45 points as third-ranked Lincoln overwhelmed 10th-ranked Deerfield 76-56.

“Our team is able to screen and open up the lane,” Froebe said. “We’re able to run our offense to a T, and that’s hard to stop.”

Lincoln (36-0) will try to become the first undefeated state champion in 3A history when it faces No. 1 LaGrange Park Nazareth for the state title Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

“My girls played an incredible game,” said Railers coach Taylor Rohrer. “They play as a team, and that’s why we’re standing here today.”

A three-time All-State selection in as many years, Froebe connected on 12 of 18 shots from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range and tied a state tournament record by sinking 19 free throws in 23 attempts.

“This was our goal. To accomplish it is the best feeling in the world,” said Froebe, who also contributed a game-high 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. “Coming to a bigger court, I thought it would be hard to push the ball. I didn’t know how many fast breaks we would get that I thrive on.”

“Kloe is all the media hyped her to be,” Deerfield coach Nicole Keith said. “We thought we could stop one girl. That’s a great ballclub over there.”

Deerfield held a 20-18 edge after an Aubrey Galvan 3-pointer at the 6:52 mark of the second quarter. The Warriors would not score for the next 5:49 as Lincoln parlayed a 14-0 surge capped by two Piper Whiteman free throws into a 32-20 cushion.

A Lexi Kerstein 3-pointer snapped Deerfield’s drought, and the Railers carried a 34-23 advantage into halftime.

Froebe scored 24 first-half points (outscoring Deerfield by one) on 8 of 12 shooting from the floor and 7 of 8 accuracy at the line.

The Railers opened the second half with a 16-2 surge that doubled up the Warriors, who dropped to 29-6, at 50-25.

Becca Heitzig scored five straight points during the run, Taryn Stoltzenburg converted a fast break bucket, Tori Geriets had a rebound basket and Jenna Bowman set a school record with her 73rd 3-pointer of the season.

“I knew I had one more,” Bowman said. “I waited for my time to make that three.”

Deerfield struggled to 30 percent shooting (21 of 69) as Lincoln hit at a 47-percent clip (23 of 49).

“Our defense is a team game,” said Rohrer. “That’s something we work on every day. They each did their part.”

The Railers also outrebounded Deerfield 47-32. Heitzig grabbed 10 boards, and Geriets and Whiteman secured six each.

“We didn’t rebound,” Keith said, “and we had a height advantage.”

Heitzig chipped in nine points, Geriets eight and Stoltzenburg seven.

Galvan and Nikki Kerstein scored 16 points apiece to lead the Warriors. Lexi Kerstein had 12.

Peoria-Nazareth

Nazareth outscored No. 3 Peoria 29-1 over a stretch of the second and third quarters on its way to a 48-35 triumph in the first 3A semifinal.

After a 5-5 deadlock through one quarter, Peoria surged to a 14-5 lead.

Highlighted by 3-pointers from Danielle Scully and Amalia Dray, Nazareth scored 14 of the final 15 first-half points for a 19-15 edge.

“We didn’t start like we would like to, but the girls find a way,” Nazareth coach Ed Stritzel said.

The Roadrunners then reeled off the initial 18 points of the third quarter. Peoria managed a mere one free throw over a span of 13:26 and went scoreless for 9:56 until Danielle Ruffin broke the drought with a layup at the 15-second mark of the third period.

“I always tell the girls defense travels,” said Stritzel. “That was the key stretch.”

Scully led Nazareth (34-1) with 14 points and Dray had 11. Aaliyah Guyton topped Peoria (28-4) with 16 points.

The Lions shot 29 percent from the floor (13 of 45), while the Roadrunners were at 44 percent (15 of 34) and survived shaky free throw shooting (16 of 30).

