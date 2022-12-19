Kincaid South Fork ends the party for Mason City Illini Central 58-39

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Kincaid South Fork still prevailed 58-39 against Mason City Illini Central at Kincaid South Fork High on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

