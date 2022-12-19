Kincaid South Fork ends the party for Mason City Illini Central 58-39

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Kincaid South Fork still prevailed 58-39 against Mason City Illini Central at Kincaid South Fork High on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Kincaid South Fork and Mason City Illini Central played in a 50-28 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 14, Kincaid South Fork faced off against Staunton and Mason City Illini Central took on Astoria South Fulton Coop on December 12 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For more, click here.
