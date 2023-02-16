It was a tough night for Fithian Oakwood which was overmatched by Kankakee Bishop McNamara in this 50-14 verdict.

Recently on Feb. 6, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Danville Schlarman in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.