Just a bit better: Petersburg PORTA slips past Maroa-Forsyth 49-41

Petersburg PORTA posted a narrow 49-41 win over Maroa-Forsyth during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Petersburg PORTA and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 50-35 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 4, Petersburg PORTA squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. For more, click here.

