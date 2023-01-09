Just a bit better: Petersburg PORTA slips past Maroa-Forsyth 49-41

Petersburg PORTA posted a narrow 49-41 win over Maroa-Forsyth during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 50-35 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 4, Petersburg PORTA squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.