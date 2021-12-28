Just a bit better; Naperville North slips past Chicago Whitney Young 71-66

Naperville North edged Chicago Whitney Young in a close 71-66 encounter in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Northside College and Naperville North took on Lisle Benet on December 20 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.
