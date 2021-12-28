Just a bit better; Mahomet-Seymour slips past Galesburg 39-34

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mahomet-Seymour to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Galesburg 39-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Silver Streaks took a 19-17 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the half locker room.
Mahomet-Seymour hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 22-15 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on December 18, Galesburg faced off against Bloomington and Mahomet-Seymour took on Taylorville on December 17 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
