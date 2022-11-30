Just a bit better: Lisle Benet slips past La Grange Lyons Township 54-51

Lisle Benet edged La Grange Lyons Township 54-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball action on November 30.
The last time Lisle Benet and La Grange Lyons Township played in a 57-44 game on December 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
