Just a bit better; Heyworth slips past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38-30

Heyworth edged Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a close 38-30 encounter in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Heyworth took on Roanoke-Benson on January 29 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.
