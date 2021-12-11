Just a bit better; Chicago Simeon slips past Chicago Latin 53-45

Chicago Simeon poked just enough holes in Chicago Latin's defense to garner a taut 53-45 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Simeon faced off against St. Louis Vashon and Chicago Latin took on Chicago Morgan Park Academy on December 7 at Chicago Latin School. Click here for a recap
