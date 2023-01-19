Just a bit better: Chicago Senn slips past Chicago Mather 43-41

Chicago Senn walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Mather 43-41 in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.