Jordan Wood enjoying final year at Carmel before heading to Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON — Playing a new sport with another Sullivan has been part of a busy senior year at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School for Jordan Wood.

With a pleasant diversion on the volleyball court behind her, Wood is focused on leading the Corsairs to another Class 3A state championship.

“It went good. It was a nice little break from basketball, a nice little switch,” Wood said. “I got to meet new people at my school and get close with them.”

The 6-foot-5 Michigan State-bound Wood decided to try volleyball at the urging of her mathematics teacher David Pazely, who also happens to coach the Carmel volleyball team.

“He’s helped me a lot, making sure my grades stay good because I’m not the best at math,” said Wood. “He said you should play volleyball. OK, I’ll play my senior year. Why not?”

After leading the Corsairs basketball team with Grace Sullivan (now playing at Bucknell) last season, Wood was joined on the volleyball team by Grace's younger sister Abbey Sullivan “who is like a sister to me. So it was really fun to spend time with her,” Wood said.

The top Large School Girls seed in the State Farm Holiday Classic, Carmel is 10-2 after surviving a Peoria Richwoods upset bid 45-41 in Tuesday’s first round action. Wood led the way to victory with 22 points.

Ranked second in Class 3A, the Corsairs have lost only to 4A No. 2 Benet Academy and 3A No. 1 Nazareth Academy.

“It’s going really good. Our progress is already way better than it was last year at this time,” Wood said. “Grace was a big part of our team, but I feel like we have Mia (Gillis) stepping up to cover that position so the dynamic of running the court is still the same. We want to get in fast transition. The overall team chemistry is still there.”

While Grace Sullivan served as Carmel’s primary post player last season, Wood is playing a bit more inside this season.

“It’s not a big deal. I’m still allowed to go outside whenever I want,” said Wood. “It’s where I start off is different.”

The Corsairs did not win the Holiday Classic championship last season, falling to Washington.

“That definitely is a goal this year. We were not satisfied with how we played last year,” Wood said. “We knew we should have walked away with that win. We have to make sure we stay focused and do that. We didn’t start really focusing and becoming really good until after this tournament.”

Wood believes the Corsairs have work to do before thinking about a repeat 3A state championship.

“It would be amazing. But we’re working on taking it day by day because everybody is focused on us going back,” she said. “We know we have to work on things to even start thinking about that.”

A four-star recruit, Wood does not profile as a traditional post player at the college level.

“I definitely want to get stronger before I go play in the Big Ten,” said Wood. “I want to work on making better decisions and slowing down, reading all the options I have and shooting more. I just don’t shoot enough.”

Wood knows she may be at the five (center) position in a five out (of the lane) set or a high post situation with the Spartans.

“I’ll find that out when I go up this summer,” she said.

