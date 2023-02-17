Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Jacksonville Routt Catholic prevailed over Carrollton 46-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Pawnee. For results, click here.

