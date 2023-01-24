Jacksonville gallops past Decatur Eisenhower 58-40

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Jacksonville will take its 58-40 victory over Decatur Eisenhower on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on December 3, 2021 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.