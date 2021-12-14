It's about time: Peoria Notre Dame needs Herculean effort to deny Peoria 44-43

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Peoria Notre Dame to defeat Peoria 44-43 on December 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Peoria Notre Dame struck in front of Peoria 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Irish kept a 22-12 half margin at the Lions' expense.

Peoria Notre Dame's leg-up showed as it carried a 24-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Irish added to their advantage with a 6-5 margin in the closing period.

