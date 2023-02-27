TAYLORVILLE – At the break between the third and fourth quarters Monday at the Class 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional, the Lincoln student section displayed an excellent grasp of the situation at hand.

“No school Friday. No school Friday,” chanted the delirious students.

The cause of that excitement and the reason Lincoln High School will likely be deserted on Friday is yet another extraordinary performance from Kloe Froebe and the Railsplitters’ girls basketball team.

Froebe recorded 40 points and Lincoln outscored Highland 24-3 in the second quarter on its way to a 61-39 victory and the team’s first State Tournament berth since 1999.

“Seeing our hard work really pay off is just the greatest feeling in the world,” said Froebe. “It’s definitely a dream come true. I’m just so glad I get to do it with my teammates and coaches, and the support of Lincoln is just insane. It’s such an amazing feeling.”

The second-ranked Railers moved to 35-0 and will face 10th-ranked Deerfield in the 3A state semifinals on Friday at 11:45 a.m. at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena.

“For me, it means the world because my kids got to reach a goal of theirs and that’s incredibly special,” Lincoln coach Taylor Rohrer. “But this has also been a goal of mine since I picked up a basketball. I’m on cloud nine.”

Second quarter spree

A basket from Highland’s Larissa Taylor to open the second quarter brought the Bulldogs (26-8) within 15-11 before a Taryn Stoltzenburg 3-pointer ignited a 17-0 Railers’ run.

Becca Heitzig hit a transition bucket and a free throw, Tori Geriets scored inside and Froebe reeled off nine straight points for a 32-11 Lincoln cushion.

“We played Lincoln basketball the second quarter,” Rohrer said. “That’s what these kids are capable of. They played great defense and then they capitalized on that and finished.”

Highland broke its drought on a Lauren Maas free throw, but Froebe capped the barrage on a three-point play with seven seconds left in the half to boost the Railers’ advantage to 39-12.

“They come in waves, man. They don’t stop, either,” said Highland coach Clint Hamilton. “One or two turnovers, they smell blood in the water. We did a nice job attacking early, but they just wore us down.”

The Bulldogs committed seven of their 14 turnovers in the second quarter.

“We came out the first quarter strong and did what we needed to do,” Stoltzenburg said. “We knew we had to keep pushing hard.”

Froebe’s magic

Froebe, Lincoln’s junior all-stater who is already over 2,000 career points, scored 13 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second and 13 in the third. She played little and did not score in the running clock fourth period.

“She’s the real deal. She can score from all three levels,” said Hamilton. “When she gets it going, it’s hard to stop her.”

Froebe connected on 16 of 22 shots from the field, was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and sank all five of her free throws.

Numbers game

Heitzig chipped in nine points, and Froebe topped Lincoln with nine rebounds.

The Railers shot a sizzling 66 percent from the field (25 of 38) over the first three quarters before missing all eight of their fourth-period attempts.

Sophie Schroeder led Highland with nine points. Grace Wilke’s seven rebounds helped the Bulldogs outrebound Lincoln 27-22.

