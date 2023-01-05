Hot shooting from Rawlings sparks Normal Community past Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Coming out for the second half, Normal Community High School junior Giana Rawlings “felt something.”

Rawlings turned that feeling into an 11-point third quarter outburst as the Iron stretched its season-opening winning streak to 18 with a 49-20 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington on Thursday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

“Yep, I’m going to do it,” Rawlings said of her third-quarter mindset. “I want everyone to get in (off the bench). I felt great.”

Rawlings led the way with 20 points and Olivia Corson added 14 as the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Iron moved to 4-0 in the Big 12.

“I thought she took some great shots,” NCHS coach Dave Feeney said of Rawlings. “Especially in the second half, everything she took just looked like, whether it was going in or not, like it was going in. She can really shoot it. She’s a huge weapon out there.”

Deadly from the arc

The Iron scored 18 of its first 23 points from beyond the 3-point arc and led 23-3 after second-quarter treys from Rawlings, Ali Ince and Corson.

“Sometimes we take too many, but it’s hard to tell with this team because we have a lot of kids who can shoot it,” said Feeney, whose team drilled all 11 of its 3-pointers over the first three quarters. “We have some spurt-ability where we can go on runs because we have a lot of different kids who can make them.

"So many teams have one or two or maybe three kids you have to worry about shooting threes. We’ve got a lot of kids capable of stepping up and knocking those down.”

Rawlings and Corson each connected on four 3-pointers, Ali Ince added two and Sophia Feeney one.

“We have that team connection. We kept moving the ball really well and looking for those open players,” Rawlings said. “Our goal is try to look for the paint then kick out for open threes.”

BHS coach Austin Myers was impressed by the efficiency of the Iron offense.

“One thing about them is they always make the extra pass and it shows. They are a very unselfish team,” said Myers. “They are getting beautiful looks man or zone (defense). They never settled for the first one. They got the right one.”

BHS perspective

The Purple Raiders dropped to 2-15 and 0-3 in the Big 12 after its second loss to NCHS.

“I wanted us to play hard,” Myers said. “I went zone. I didn’t think we had very good matchups with the amount of girls they can put in the game. They can play a lot of girls and not drop a beat. I thought we battled, but we didn’t close out (on shooters) very well.”

Katie Barger scored 10 points and Christina Lenard seven for BHS.

Huge upcoming week

If NCHS is still undefeated after next week, it will be quite an accomplishment.

The Iron take on Big 12 rival Peoria Notre Dame, the third-ranked team in 3A, on Wednesday in Normal before traveling to St. Louis to meet No. 7-nationally ranked Incarnate Word Academy on Jan. 13.

“They (Notre Dame) are really good. They beat us by 30 last year at their place,” said Feeney. “Right after that we go to Incarnate Word. They’ve won some ridiculous amount of games in a row spanning years. Next week will be great for our kids to see where we are and see how we need to improve.”

Also on the NCHS schedule is a Jan. 26 game at Peoria High, the No. 2-ranked team in 3A.

