Hoopeston Area rides to cruise control win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-21

Hoopeston Area didn't tinker around with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. A 52-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball on February 12.

Hoopeston Area made the first move by forging a 52-21 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.