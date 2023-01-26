Hillsboro wallops Gillespie 71-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Hillsboro's 71-39 throttling of Gillespie on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Hillsboro and Gillespie played in a 55-27 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Hillsboro faced off against Taylorville and Gillespie took on Staunton on January 20 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.
