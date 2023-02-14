Hillsboro stretched out and finally snapped New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op to earn a 58-45 victory at Hillsboro High on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 6, Hillsboro faced off against Pana . For a full recap, click here. New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Raymond Lincolnwood on February 1 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. For more, click here.

