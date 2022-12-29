Hillsboro overpowers Heyworth in thorough fashion 60-32

Hillsboro lit up the scoreboard on December 29 to propel past Heyworth for a 60-32 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action
Last season, Hillsboro and Heyworth faced off on December 27, 2021 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 19, Heyworth faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M and Hillsboro took on Auburn on December 19 at Hillsboro High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.