Hillsboro hammers Auburn into submission 64-39

Hillsboro left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Auburn 64-39 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 15.
Recently on February 7 , Auburn squared up on Jacksonville Routt Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Hilltoppers moved in front of the Trojans 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Hilltoppers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 64-39 lead over the Trojans.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.