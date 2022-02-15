Hillsboro hammers Auburn into submission 64-39

Hillsboro left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Auburn 64-39 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 15.

The Hilltoppers moved in front of the Trojans 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Hilltoppers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 64-39 lead over the Trojans.

