Hillsboro finds its footing in sprinting past Riverton 66-35

Hillsboro scored early and often to roll over Riverton 66-35 on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Hillsboro and Riverton faced off on December 29, 2021 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Hillsboro squared off with Heyworth in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

