Hillsboro showed top form to dominate Virden North Mac during an 83-58 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Vandalia . Click here for a recap. Hillsboro took on Gillespie on January 26 at Hillsboro High School. For results, click here.

