Heyworth slips past El Paso-Gridley 32-30

Heyworth showed its poise to outlast a game El Paso-Gridley squad for a 32-30 victory on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth faced off on January 27, 2022 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Heyworth took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 12 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.