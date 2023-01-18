 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heyworth slips past El Paso-Gridley 32-30

  • 0

Heyworth showed its poise to outlast a game El Paso-Gridley squad for a 32-30 victory on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth faced off on January 27, 2022 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Heyworth took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 12 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News