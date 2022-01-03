Heyworth rolls like thunder over Flanagan-Cornell 49-9

Yes, Heyworth looked superb in beating Flanagan-Cornell, but no autographs please after its 49-9 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.
The Hornets opened with a 10-5 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The Hornets' offense struck to a 49-9 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
