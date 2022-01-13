Heyworth pushes over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-24

Stretched out and finally snapped, Heyworth put just enough pressure on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to earn a 41-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

Heyworth struck in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets' edge showed as they carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

