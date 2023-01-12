 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heyworth prevails over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-21

  • 0

Heyworth offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this 50-21 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 12.

Last season, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on January 13, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 5, Heyworth squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News