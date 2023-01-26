Heyworth outclasses El Paso-Gridley 45-30

Heyworth dumped El Paso-Gridley 45-30 on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth squared off with January 27, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 21 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
