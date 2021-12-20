Heyworth nips Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in scare 36-28

A tight-knit tilt turned in Heyworth's direction just enough to squeeze past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36-28 in Illinois girls basketball on December 20.

The Hornets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 36-28 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.