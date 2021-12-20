Heyworth nips Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in scare 36-28

A tight-knit tilt turned in Heyworth's direction just enough to squeeze past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36-28 in Illinois girls basketball on December 20.
In recent action on December 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Clinton and Heyworth took on Tremont on December 13 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap
The Hornets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 36-28 advantage in the frame.
