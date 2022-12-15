Heyworth nets nifty victory over LeRoy 37-35

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Heyworth passed in a 37-35 victory at LeRoy's expense during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time LeRoy and Heyworth played in a 38-29 game on February 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Heyworth faced off against Clinton and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 8 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.
