Heyworth stretched out and finally snapped Lexington to earn a 48-38 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Heyworth faced off against Roanoke-Benson. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.