Herscher's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from El Paso-Gridley 57-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on January 30, Herscher faced off against Coal City . For a full recap, click here. El Paso-Gridley took on Roanoke-Benson on February 6 at El Paso-Gridley High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.