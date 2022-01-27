Herscher delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Coal City 41-36

Herscher wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 41-36 victory over Coal City in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 31-29 margin over the Coalers after the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.